Ask 2: Why did Six Flags AstroWorld close? When will Houston get another theme park?

Question: Why did Six Flags AstroWorld closed? When will Houston get another theme park?

Answer: On Oct. 30, 2005, Six Flags AstroWorld closed their gates for good, leaving Houston a hole in the heart of the city.

According to HighSnobiety and Houstonia Magazine, Six Flags cited various issues that lead to the park’s closure, including parking issues with NRG Park, the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo, and the Houston Texans. AstroWorld’s performance was also a factor in the closure.

While many of its coasters and rides were moved or stored in other theme parks, the empty land on the 610 South Loop is now used as additional parking and hosting music festivals. The Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo bought 48 acres of the space in 2012, according to Houstonia Magazine.

In 2019, Mayor Sylvester Turner tweeted that he was working to bring “a theme park like AstroWorld” back to Houston, after the huge success of Houston rapper Travis Scott’s AstroWorld music festival in its second year. Since then, no other plans have surfaced.

