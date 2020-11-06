5 things for Houstonians to know for Friday, Nov. 6

Here are things to know for Friday, Nov. 6:

1. Who voted for Trump? Who voted for Biden? Here’s how the vote broke across Houston and Texas

Voters in Texas turned out in huge numbers during the election.

Despite polls showing Texas as a battleground state for the presidential race, the Lone Star State’s reputation as reliably red continued in 2020.

President Donald Trump, with 52% of the vote as of Thursday afternoon, trounced former Vice President Joe Biden, who had 46% of the vote.

2. Search for guns and ammo stolen from police supply shop in Houston

Harris County prosecutors filed additional charges against a 20-year-old Houston man accused of breaking into a police supply business and making off with a cache of guns.

The suspect is behind bars, but all but the weapons are still missing.

Prosecutors said the suspect stole 10 handguns, a shotgun, 500 rounds of ammunition and body armor.

3. Abbott extends emergency SNAP benefits for November 2020

Gov. Greg Abbott announced the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) will provide approximately $202 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits for the month of November as the state continues its response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We will continue to ensure Texans can provide nutritious food for their families throughout the COVID-19 response,” Gov. Abbott said. “I thank our partners at the USDA for extending these emergency benefits for the month of November.”

4. Plans for 2021 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo announced

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo announced its plans for the 2021 livestock show Thursday.

The rodeo stated that it’s committed to continuing to promote agriculture and support Texas youth amid the coronavirus pandemic.

To ensure the rodeo will safely host a livestock show competition and follow the health and safety guidelines, the show will mainly focus on the Junior Show and select Youth Show events, foregoing its mostly adult-focused Open Show, according to a release.

5. Remembering Officer Abigail: The Freeport girl whose cancer fight inspired the world

Nov. 5 marks one year since our community lost Abigail Arias, a young cancer fighter who inspired people across the world.

The honorary Freeport police officer captured hearts with her infectious smile and encouraged other children with cancer to relentlessly fight.

Her journey as an ambassador for children started with an emotional ceremony in February 2019.

Freeport police Chief Ray Garivey swore in Abigail, who was battling Wilms tumor -- a form of kidney cancer. That was the moment she became Officer 758.

