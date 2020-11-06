LIST: Sawyer Yards drive-in announces movie screenings for November

HOUSTON – The Drive-In at Sawyers Yards is relocating. Before it’s lights out, Rooftop Cinema Club, which runs the drive-in, rolled out a list of screenings for November.
Guests can enjoy the venue’s most-popular films plus two new 2020 releases: The Secret: Dare to Dream and The Broken Hearts Gallery. The lineup also includes Hook, The Incredibles, The Birdcage and Step Brothers.
The cinema will also show Elf on Nov. 27.
On National Princess Day, Nov. 18, the venue will screen The Princess and the Frog.
Tickets are available online for $28 or $35 per vehicle regardless of occupancy, depending on seating preference. For a late-night-date-night Sunday through Thursday, the venue offers $20-per-vehicle tickets (for 2 people) for all 9:45 and 10:15 p.m. screenings.
Every Sunday night, the venue offers tickets for only $5 per vehicle for the 9:30 and 10:15 p.m. show. All proceeds are donated directly to the Houston Food Bank and the Black Lives Matter organization.
The drive-in cinema has yet to announce its new location, which is slated to open in December.
Here is a list of the showings:
November 16
Save the Last Dance
John Wick
November 17
Thor: Ragnarok
The Secret: Dare to Dream (2020 release)
November 18
The Princess and The Frog (National Princess Day)
The Wedding Singer
November 19
The Broken Hearts Gallery (2020 release)
Creed
November 20
Back to The Future
Jurassic World
November 21
Hook (A Family Affair weekender)
Step Brothers (A Family Affair weekender)
November 22
The Incredibles (A Family Affair weekender)
The Birdcage (A Family Affair weekender + Community Screening)
November 23
Spider-Man: Homecoming
Scream
November 24
The Nightmare Before Christmas
The Avengers
November 25
***CLOSED***
November 26
***CLOSED***
November 27
Elf (Black Friday and Holiday Kick-Off)
Friday After Next
November 28
Home Alone
Love Actually
November 29
The Nightmare Before Christmas
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (Community Screening)