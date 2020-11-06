LIST: Sawyer Yards drive-in announces movie screenings for November

HOUSTON – The Drive-In at Sawyers Yards is relocating. Before it’s lights out, Rooftop Cinema Club, which runs the drive-in, rolled out a list of screenings for November.

Guests can enjoy the venue’s most-popular films plus two new 2020 releases: The Secret: Dare to Dream and The Broken Hearts Gallery. The lineup also includes Hook, The Incredibles, The Birdcage and Step Brothers.

The cinema will also show Elf on Nov. 27.

On National Princess Day, Nov. 18, the venue will screen The Princess and the Frog.

Tickets are available online for $28 or $35 per vehicle regardless of occupancy, depending on seating preference. For a late-night-date-night Sunday through Thursday, the venue offers $20-per-vehicle tickets (for 2 people) for all 9:45 and 10:15 p.m. screenings.

Every Sunday night, the venue offers tickets for only $5 per vehicle for the 9:30 and 10:15 p.m. show. All proceeds are donated directly to the Houston Food Bank and the Black Lives Matter organization.

The drive-in cinema has yet to announce its new location, which is slated to open in December.

Here is a list of the showings:

November 16

Save the Last Dance

John Wick

November 17

Thor: Ragnarok

The Secret: Dare to Dream (2020 release)

November 18

The Princess and The Frog (National Princess Day)

The Wedding Singer

November 19

The Broken Hearts Gallery (2020 release)

Creed

November 20

Back to The Future

Jurassic World

November 21

Hook (A Family Affair weekender)

Step Brothers (A Family Affair weekender)

November 22

The Incredibles (A Family Affair weekender)

The Birdcage (A Family Affair weekender + Community Screening)

November 23

Spider-Man: Homecoming

Scream

November 24

The Nightmare Before Christmas

The Avengers

November 25

***CLOSED***

November 26

***CLOSED***

November 27

Elf (Black Friday and Holiday Kick-Off)

Friday After Next

November 28

Home Alone

Love Actually

November 29

The Nightmare Before Christmas

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (Community Screening)