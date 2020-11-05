Plans for 2021 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo announced

HOUSTON – The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo announced its plans for the 2021 livestock show Thursday.

The rodeo stated that it’s committed to continuing to promote agriculture and support Texas youth amid the coronavirus pandemic.

To ensure the rodeo will safely host a livestock show competition and follow the health and safety guidelines, the show will mainly focus on the Junior Show and select Youth Show events, foregoing its mostly adult-focused Open Show, according to a release.

“Our efforts will be focused on providing a safe experience for our Junior Show exhibitors in 2021, which aligns with our mission of promoting agriculture and supporting Texas youth,” said Chris Boleman, rodeo president and CEO. “Our Open Show exhibitors are an integral part of our Show every year, and this decision was not made lightly, but with the health and safety of all our exhibitors and guests at the forefront of our decision.”

Specific safety guidelines for the Junior Show exhibitors will be announced online as soon as they are finalized, according to the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

Entries for the 2021 Junior Show will open Nov. 15 and close Dec. 15.

The Junior Show competitions will include the following:

Breeding Beef Heifers

Breeding Gilts

Breeding Sheep

Dairy Cattle

Market Barrows

Market Broilers

Market Goats

Market Lambs

Market Steers

Market Turkeys

In addition to the youth shows, several different judging competitions and contests will be held, such as Ag Mechanics, Archery, Industrial Craft and Young Guns Shooting Sports and some virtual events like the Ag Science Fair and Public Speaking Contests.

“While our 2021 Livestock Show might look different amidst COVID-19, we are optimistic that we will be able to welcome back our Open Show exhibitors to the Rodeo grounds in 2022, and give them the experience that they deserve and expect at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo,” Boleman said.

