This is how RodeoHouston says it’s working toward a safe return in 2021

After abruptly ending its season in the first stages of the coronavirus pandemic, the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo is hopeful to return in 2021.

Organizers have planned for a March 2 kick-off date for the three-week event that attracts more than two million visitors annually.

Looking forward to the return to the rodeo, HLSR has encouraged fans to take the #StaySafeForRodeo pledge.

“Together, we can work toward a safe and healthy Rodeo in 2021, but we need your support. ... In order to have a safe and healthy 2021 Rodeo, here is how you can help to #StaySafeForRodeo,” RodeoHouston said on its website.

The pledge includes four recommendations for hopeful attendees to follow before they can buckle up for the rodeo in 2021.

HLSR reminds its fans to wash and sanitize their hands regularly, continue wearing masks, maintain proper social distancing and listen to local, state and national health officials' guidelines.

Since September, RodeoHouston has reassured the public that planning for the 2021 season is underway.

Based on the timeline for the three most recent rodeo seasons, an announcement regarding the annual entertainer lineup reveal event, which typically takes place in January, can be expected by late-November or early-December.