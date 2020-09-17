Rodeo Houston planning to reopen in 2021. These are the steps they’re taking for safety

HOUSTON – The Houston Rodeo and Livestock Show and announced that planning is underway for a safe and healthy 2021 rodeo.

The massive annual event was forced to shut down early in March as COVID-19 cases continued to rise in the Houston area. The move left many vendors and concert ticketholders in a bind. Rodeo volunteers are preparing to welcome revelers to NRG Park between March 2 and March 21 with multiple health and safety measures in place.

The rodeo’s safety plan has not been finalized but the event is undertaking several different approaches including creating several task forces, collaborating with local venues and sports teams, analyzing community feedback and work closely with medical experts and local officials.