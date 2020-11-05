Abbott extends emergency SNAP benefits for November 2020

AUSTIN – Gov. Greg Abbott announced the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) will provide approximately $202 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits for the month of November as the state continues its response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We will continue to ensure Texans can provide nutritious food for their families throughout the COVID-19 response,” Gov. Abbott said. “I thank our partners at the USDA for extending these emergency benefits for the month of November.”

“As we head into November and the holiday season, we want to ensure that Texans can get nutritious food for their families who may be spending more time at home,” said Texas HHS Access and Eligibility Services Deputy Executive Commissioner Wayne Salter. “These continued benefits will ensure eligible Texans receive the help they need during these uncertain times.”

More than one million households with SNAP will see the additional amount on their Lone Star Card. Officials said the emergency November allotments are in addition to the almost $1.5 billion in benefits previously provided to Texans between April and October.

SNAP is a federal program that provides food assistance to nearly 1.4 million eligible low-income families and individuals in Texas.

Texans in need can apply for benefits, including SNAP and Medicaid, at YourTexasBenefits.com.