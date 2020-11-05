Decision 2020

Who voted for Trump? Who voted for Biden? Here’s how the vote broke across Houston and Texas

Aaron Barker, Senior Digital Editor

Tags: Elections, Voters, Data, Donald Trump, Joe Biden, Hillary Clinton
The flag of the state of Texas flaps in the wind in Rosenberg, Texas, in this undated file image.
The flag of the state of Texas flaps in the wind in Rosenberg, Texas, in this undated file image. (KPRC)

HOUSTON – Voters in Texas turned out in huge numbers during the election.

Despite polls showing Texas as a battleground state for the presidential race, the Lone Star State’s reputation as reliably red continued in 2020.

President Donald Trump, with 52% of the vote as of Thursday afternoon, trounced former Vice President Joe Biden, who had 46% of the vote.

U.S. President - Texas Vote

Candidate

Votes

%

Donald J. Trump
Donald J. Trump*(R)
5,576,21352%
Joseph R. Biden
Joseph R. Biden(D)
4,965,68846%
*Incumbent
81.2% of Precincts Reporting

(7,754 / 9,554)

However, the six-point margin of the 2020 presidential race in Texas is a bit tighter than the nine-point margin between Trump and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in 2016.

How the Houston area voted

Harris and Fort Bend counties were indeed Biden country in 2020, but they were surrounded by a sea of red.

U.S. President - Harris County Vote

Candidate

Votes

%

Joseph R. Biden
Joseph R. Biden(D)
911,97456%
Donald J. Trump
Donald J. Trump*(R)
699,82243%
Jo Jorgensen
Jo Jorgensen(L)
16,7611%
Howie Hawkins
Howie Hawkins(G)
5,0970%
*Incumbent
100% of Precincts Reporting

(797 / 797)

U.S. President - Brazoria County Vote

Candidate

Votes

%

Donald J. Trump
Donald J. Trump*(R)
89,93958%
Joseph R. Biden
Joseph R. Biden(D)
61,78040%
Jo Jorgensen
Jo Jorgensen(L)
1,8561%
Howie Hawkins
Howie Hawkins(G)
4170%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 0)

U.S. President - Fort Bend County Vote

Candidate

Votes

%

Joseph R. Biden
Joseph R. Biden(D)
195,19155%
Donald J. Trump
Donald J. Trump*(R)
157,59544%
Jo Jorgensen
Jo Jorgensen(L)
3,0191%
Howie Hawkins
Howie Hawkins(G)
1,0890%
*Incumbent
100% of Precincts Reporting

(164 / 164)

U.S. President - Galveston County Vote

Candidate

Votes

%

Donald J. Trump
Donald J. Trump*(R)
93,30661%
Joseph R. Biden
Joseph R. Biden(D)
58,24738%
Jo Jorgensen
Jo Jorgensen(L)
1,8991%
Howie Hawkins
Howie Hawkins(G)
3910%
*Incumbent
87.2% of Precincts Reporting

(82 / 94)

U.S. President - Montgomery County Vote

Candidate

Votes

%

Donald J. Trump
Donald J. Trump*(R)
193,22471%
Joseph R. Biden
Joseph R. Biden(D)
74,25527%
Jo Jorgensen
Jo Jorgensen(L)
3,1611%
Howie Hawkins
Howie Hawkins(G)
5220%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 0)

How Texas voted

For the most part, both Democrats and Republicans held on to places that have been reliably in their columns. However, there were some surprises in Texas on election night, especially in southern and western Texas.

Profile of a Texas voter

Data collected by the Associated Press helps build a profile of the average Texas voter and how he or she voted.

Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author: