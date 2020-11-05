Who voted for Trump? Who voted for Biden? Here’s how the vote broke across Houston and Texas

HOUSTON – Voters in Texas turned out in huge numbers during the election.

Despite polls showing Texas as a battleground state for the presidential race, the Lone Star State’s reputation as reliably red continued in 2020.

President Donald Trump, with 52% of the vote as of Thursday afternoon, trounced former Vice President Joe Biden, who had 46% of the vote.

However, the six-point margin of the 2020 presidential race in Texas is a bit tighter than the nine-point margin between Trump and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in 2016.

How the Houston area voted

Harris and Fort Bend counties were indeed Biden country in 2020, but they were surrounded by a sea of red.

How Texas voted

For the most part, both Democrats and Republicans held on to places that have been reliably in their columns. However, there were some surprises in Texas on election night, especially in southern and western Texas.

Profile of a Texas voter

Data collected by the Associated Press helps build a profile of the average Texas voter and how he or she voted.