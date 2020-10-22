78ºF

Quinnipiac poll: Trump, Biden tied in Texas

Cornyn holds 6-point lead over Hegar in poll

Aaron Barker, Senior Digital Editor

HOUSTON – President Donald Trump’s lead over former Vice President Joe Biden in Texas has vanished in a new poll by Quinnipiac University.

The poll published Wednesday found that Trump and Biden are tied at 47% among likely voters. That dead heat is a big change from the five-point lead Trump held over Biden when likely voters were polled in September.

According to the poll, 48% of people who plan to vote at an early-voting location support Biden, while 46% support Trump. Of those who will vote on Election Day, 62% support Trump and 32% support Biden. Of those who are voting by mail or absentee ballot, 63% support Biden and 31% support Trump.

The poll also found that 46% of voters approve of Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic, while 51% disapprove. His job approval rating is mixed, with 49% saying they approve and 48% saying they disapprove.

The favorability rating for both candidates is mixed. For Biden, 46% of respondents said unfavorable and 44% said favorable. For Trump, 48% of respondents said favorable and 47% said unfavorable.

Cornyn and Hegar

The poll also found that Republican Sen. John Cornyn holds a six-point lead over his Democratic opponent M.J. Hegar.

Of likely voters, 49% said they support Cornyn while 43% said they support Hegar. Seven percent said they were undecided.

