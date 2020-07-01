5 things for Houstonians to know for Wednesday, July 1

Here are things you need to know for Wednesday, July 1:

1. Texas hits new daily case high with almost 7,000 coronavirus cases Tuesday; 75K cases reported in last 3 weeks

There were 6,975 new coronavirus cases reported in Texas as of 5 p.m. Tuesday, which is a new high for cases reported in a single day in the state.

Data from the Texas Department of Health and Human Services shows that between June 8 and June 29, there have been 75,000 new cases reported in the state.

“It took Texas 3 months to reach its first 75K cases,” state health officials tweeted Tuesday. “Since June 1, current #COVID19 hospitalizations have more than tripled from 1,756 to 6,533.”

2. Texas EquuSearch suspends search for Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen after ‘partial human remains’ found near Texas river

Human remains have been found during the search for a missing Fort Hood soldier who is from Houston.

Chris Grey, public affairs chief for the military’s Criminal Investigation Command, confirmed to KPRC 2 on Tuesday that investigators looking into the disappearance of Pfc. Vanessa Guillen, 20, found what are being described as “partial human remains” near the Leon River in Bell County.

Texas EquuSearch which was active in the search for Guillen, told KPRC 2 Tuesday evening that it is suspending its search for Guillen until the remains are positively identified.

3. Suspect wanted in connection to Fort Hood criminal investigation kills himself: Killeen PD

Police said a person wanted in connection to a Fort Hood criminal case died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound Wednesday morning.

Killeen Police Department, along with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals – Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, assisted investigators with the Fort Hood Criminal Investigation Division in one of their criminal cases.

At around 1:29 a.m., officers said they located the suspect in the 4700 block of East Rancier Avenue. As officers attempted to make contact with the suspect, police said the suspect displayed a weapon and shot himself. The suspect died from the gunshot wound, officers said.

4. The entire Kemah Police Department is under quarantine after officer tests positive for COVID-19

The entire Kemah Police Department, which comprises of 12 officers, is under quarantine after one of the officers tested positive for COVID-19, officials say.

The police department and Kemah City Hall have been temporarily closed. After learning about the infected officer Tuesday, the city has immediately ordered tests for all Kemah police staff and city hall employees who came in contact with the officer.

While officers remain quarantined, the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office will be providing protection for the city.

5. Harris County Commissioners vote 3-2 to extend disaster declaration, including mask order, until Aug. 26

Harris County Commissioners voted 3-2 to extend the county’s disaster declaration till August 26 Tuesday afternoon.

A spokesperson for Judge Lina Hidalgo told KPRC 2′s Syan Rhodes that since the mask order falls under this disaster declaration, it too is extended until August 26.

3 things to share

WORD OF THE DAY

Jannock [jan-uhk] (adjective) honest; fair; straightforward.

THIS DAY IN HISTORY

July 1, 1997: Hong Kong reverts back to Chinese rule in a ceremony attended by British Prime Minister Tony Blair, Prince Charles of Wales, Chinese President Jiang Zemin and U.S. Secretary of State Madeleine Albright. A few thousand Hong Kongers protested the turnover, which was otherwise celebratory and peaceful.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“That man is a success who has lived well, laughed often and loved much.” - Robert Louis Stevenson

