If you live in Montgomery County, you can now apply for a second stimulus check of up to $2,500 per household

HOUSTON – Montgomery County is accepting applications for financial relief from residents who are badly affected by the coronavirus pandemic, the county announced Tuesday.

In early June, Montgomery County Commissioners approved the plan to allot $65 million towards providing residents with economic relief during the pandemic.

“These CARES ACT grant funds are available to qualifying applicants of Montgomery County to help pay up to two months of rent, mortgage, utilities and/or prescriptions,” officials wrote.

Residents may apply for financial assistance through Sept. 15 (or until funds run out) and the assistance will be capped at $2,500 per household, officials said.

If you would like to apply, you can do so on the Montgomery County website.