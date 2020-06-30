Texas Workforce Commission again pauses job search requirements for unemployed

AUSTIN, Texas – The Texas Workforce Commission announced Tuesday the job search requirement for those collecting unemployment benefits has been paused again.

The requirement, which makes it mandatory to complete at least three job-related searches before a person can file a claim, was originally paused at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic when businesses were temporarily shuttered to help slow the spread of the disease.

Officials announced last week that the requirement would be reinstated on July 6. However, on Tuesday they announced the requirement would again be paused while they reevaluate policies regarding reinstatement.

The news comes as the number of coronavirus cases has been increasing for the past couple of weeks. The upward trend has prompted Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to again close bars and reduce restaurant capacity to 50%.

Officials said they expect to make recommendations about reinstating the job search requirement to the commission in late July.