‘Partial human remains’ found near Texas river as officials search for missing Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen

FORT HOOD, Texas – Human remains have been found during the search for a missing Fort Hood soldier who is from Houston.

Chris Grey, public affairs chief for the military’s Criminal Investigation Command, confirmed to KPRC 2 on Tuesday that investigators looking into the disappearance of Pfc. Vanessa Guillen, 20, found what are being described as “partial human remains” near the Leon River in Bell County.

“No confirmation as to the identity of the remains has been made at this point and we ask for the media and public’s understanding that the identification process can take time,” Grey said in a written statement. “Due to the ongoing criminal investigation, no further information will be released at this time.”

Grey said that CID agents are at the scene with agents from the FBI, the Texas Rangers and the Bell County Sheriff’s Office.

Guillen, who is assigned to the 3rd Cavalry Regiment, was last seen on April 22 in the parking lot of her regimental engineer squadron headquarters.

U.S. Rep. Sylvia Garcia (D-Houston) met with base officials last week and said military investigators believed foul play was involved in Guillen’s disappearance.

A lawyer representing the family said there were lots of gaps in the information that was provided to the family regarding Guillen’s movements on the day she went missing.

Base officials said June 18 that they were launching an investigation into allegations that Guillen was sexually harassed before her disappearance.

Guillen’s family had planned to be in Washington on Wednesday to call for action in the search.

This developing story will be updated.