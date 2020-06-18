Fort Hood launches sexual harassment investigation in disappearance of Houston soldier

FORT HOOD, Texas – An investigation has been launched into allegations that a missing Houston soldier had been sexually harassed.

Col. Ralph Overland, commander of the 3rd Calvary Regiment, said he has appointed an investigating team to conduct a commander’s investigation into allegations that Pfc. Vanessa Guillen, 20, was sexually harassed before she disappeared on April 22.

Guillen, who is assigned to the regiment, was last seen in the parking lot of her regimental engineer squadron headquarters.

In a news release, Overland said the team will gather and analyze facts and make recommendations to him based on those facts.

“I take allegations of sexual harassment very seriously and we are conducting a thorough investigation,” Overland said in the written statement. “The 3rd Calvary Regiment continues to aggressively search for Pfc. Guillen and will not stop until we find her.”

A reward of $50,000 is being offered for information in Guillen’s disappearance.

Anyone with information on Guillen’s whereabouts is asked to call 254-495-7767 or send a tip via the Army’s Criminal Investigation Command website.