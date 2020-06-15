Reward increased to $25K in search for Houston-native Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen, last seen almost 2 months ago

HOUSTON – The U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for “credible information” in the search for a 20-year-old Fort Hood soldier who went missing nearly two months ago.

Houston-native Pfc. Vanessa Guillen was last seen on April 22 between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. in the parking lot of her Regimental Engineer Squadron Headquarters, officials wrote in a Facebook post Monday. She has not been seen since.

“Her car keys, barracks room key, identification card and wallet were later found in the armory room where she was working earlier in the day. She was last seen in the parking lot wearing a black t-shirt and purple fitness-type pants,” officials wrote.

Guillen’s family has been desperate for news of Vanessa who they say has big plans for her life. The U.S. Army previously offered $15,000 for information that might help find her.

“Originally from Houston, Texas, Pfc. Guillen maintained close ties with her family and the city of her birth, visiting there frequently while stationed at Fort Hood.” officials wrote. “Guillen is of Hispanic descent, five feet, two inches tall, 126 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Her Military Occupational Specialty is a 91F, Small Arms/Artillery Repairer. She is an avid runner.”

Officials said they had interviewed more than 150 people so far in the search for Guillen and have conducted ground and air searches in Fort Hood and Central Texas in the efforts to find her.

“We are completely committed to finding Vanessa and aggressively going after every single piece of credible information and every lead in this investigation,” said Chris Grey, spokesman for Army CID. “We will not stop until we find Vanessa.”

Officials said they found no credible evidence in two allegations that have circulated widely on social media about Guillen’s disappearance. One claims that Guillen was sexually assaulted and another draws a link between her disappearance and the disappearance of PV2 Gregory Wendel-Morales’ who was last seen in Aug. 2019 in Killeen, Texas.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Army CID Special Agents at 254-287-2722 or the Military Police Desk at 254-288-1170. You can also submit an anonymous tip on the CID website.