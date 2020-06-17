Reward increased to $50K in search for Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen; Rep. Garcia says she’s working with family

HOUSTON – Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia hosted a virtual press conference with the family of 20-year-old Vanessa Guillen, the Fort Hood soldier who has been missing for almost two months.

Garcia was joined by Domingo Garcia, the National President of the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC).

The Houston native was last seen on April 22 in the parking lot of her regimental engineer squadron headquarters.

“My office has been working directly with Vanessa’s family as we do everything in our power to find Vanessa,” Garcia said.

She said her office has reached out to the Congressional Hispanic Caucus of the United States Congress to make sure this case gets the attention it deserves. Garcia said they are making sure the Army has the funds and everything it needs to fully investigate Guillen’s case.

Garcia said Guillen’s family told her that Vanessa Guillen did not feel safe on base and the Congresswoman mentioned the issues Fort Hood has had with sexual assaults. Garcia said parents need to know their children will be taken care of, protected and trained to be soldiers while in the Army.

Monday, the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command announced a $25,000 reward for information in Guillen’s disappearance. LULAC announced Tuesday it matched that reward, bringing the total reward to $50,000.

Guillen's family has been desperate for news of Vanessa who they say has big plans for her life.

Officials said they had interviewed more than 150 people so far in the search for Guillen and have conducted ground and air searches in Fort Hood and Central Texas in the efforts to find her.

“She’s the most humble loving person. She has a lot of people who are really affected by everything that’s going on,” said Mayra Guillen, Vanessa’s sister.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Army CID Special Agents at 254-287-2722 or the Military Police Desk at 254-288-1170. You can also submit an anonymous tip on the CID website.