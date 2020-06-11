Houston family renews search for missing Fort Hood soldier

HOUSTON – It has been 50 days since 20-year-old Private First Class Vanessa Guillen was last seen. The family of a missing Fort Hood soldier is renewing their pleas for answers and help in finding her.

When did she go missing?

PFC Guillen disappeared on April 22.

"She had texted her boyfriend that she was going to go into work and she would text back as soon as she could and that text never came back," said her sister, Mayra Guillen.

What has the family learned about her disappearance?

Mayra Guillen says it's been a struggle for the family to get answers from Fort Hood and the United States Army. They are calling for more transparency.

“I really hope they’re doing their job because, from my point of view, it looks like they’re not,” she said.

On Wednesday, community activist Cesar Espinosa, executive director of FIEL Houston called on the FBI to take over the investigation.

What does the U.S. Army say?

In a statement, Fort Hood said their efforts to locate Guillen are ongoing and involved numerous law enforcement agencies on the local, state and federal levels. They say they have conducted multiple searches and interviews as part of their investigation.

“Pfc. Vanessa Guillen is a highly valued member of the 3rd Cavalry Regiment,” said Overland, 3rd Cavalry Regiment commander. “We will maintain our resolve to locate Pfc. Vanessa Guillen and will continue our efforts until she is found. We will never quit searching.”

They are offering a reward of up to $15,000 for credible information leading to the whereabouts of Guillen.

What’s next?

On Friday at 4 p.m., the family will hold a protest at Fort Hood in Killeen, Texas.

On Saturday, there will be a mass for Vanessa at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Killeen at 7 p.m.

If you have any information on her disappearance call 254-495-7767.

You can learn more and follow the case by clicking here.