Officials asking for public’s help to find missing Fort Hood soldier last seen on April 22

Fort Hood officials and Special Agents from the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing soldier.

Pfc. Vanessa Guillen, a 20- year-old Soldier stationed at Fort Hood, was last seen at 1 p.m. on April 22 in the parking lot of her Regimental Engineer Squadron Headquarters, officials say.

According to officials, Guillen’s personal items, including her car keys, were later found in the armory room where she was working earlier in the day.

Guillen is of Hispanic descent, 5 feet 2 inches tall, and weighs 126 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt.

A Be on the Lookout (BOLO) notice has been issued by Fort Hood Military Police issued.

Officials say an extensive search is underway by military members, as well as civilian and military police.

Officials ask that anyone with information contact Army CID Special Agents by calling (254) 495-7767 or the Military Police Desk at (254) 287-4001.