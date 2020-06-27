Search resumes for missing Fort Hood soldier as family calls for congressional investigation

Texas EquuSearch will focus on an undisclosed patch of rural property in Bell County Saturday. The group is searching for Houstonian and soldier, Vanessa Guillen, who has been missing since April 22.

“We don’t want to gave that out now in case someone decides to move something. We don’t know how many people could possibly be involved,” Texas EquuSearch founder Tim Miller said.

Miller plans to drive to the Fort Hood area Friday night and meet with a team of about two dozen.

“It’s more than obvious if they’re searching in those places, it’s for a reason but I hope it’s not what it seems,” said Vanessa’s sister, Mayra Guillen.

Mayra said that she planned on being with Texas EquuSearch in Bell County this weekend.

The new information from investigators are leading the search of the new area, which Miller estimated was more than 20 miles from the last area his team searched.

“I wish the information had come sooner,” Miller said.

Natalie Khawam, the attorney for the Guillen family, said Friday that she had contacted both the White House and Senator Ted Cruz’s office, urging a congressional investigation into how the Fort Hood administrators have handled the disappearance.

“Being disingenuous, not providing facts, information, the evidence, just their lack of transparency that we’ve experienced,” Khawam said.