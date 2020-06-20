Skeletal remains found in Killeen field after Fort Hood investigators receive tip, police say

HOUSTON – Skeletal remains were discovered in a Killeen field Friday morning after the Fort Hood Criminal Investigations Division received a tip, according to the Killeen Police Department.

At 9 a.m., Killeen police say Fort Hood officials notified them of a tip about a body in a field near the 3200 block of Florence Road in Killeen, Texas.

The two agencies were assisted by the Texas Parks and Wildlife K9 division to search the field.

“During the K9 search, skeletal remains were located and a crime scene was established,” officials wrote in a release.

An autopsy has been ordered.

Tim Miller with Equusearch told KPRC 2 the skeletal remains are not believed to be those of missing Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen who was last seen on April 22.

