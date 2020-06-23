LIVE: US Rep. Sylvia Garcia to speak about search for missing Fort Hood soldier

FORT HOOD, Texas – U.S. Rep. Sylvia Garcia (D-Houston) is expected to speak Tuesday about the search for a missing Fort Hood soldier who is from Houston.

Garcia has scheduled a news conference about the disappearance of Pfc. Vanessa Guillen sometime after she meets with officials at Fort Hood.

Guillen, who is assigned to the 3rd Cavalry Regiment, was last seen in the parking lot of her regimental engineer squadron headquarters on April 22.

Last week, officials said they were launching an investigation into allegations that Guillen was sexually harassed before her disappearance.

A reward of $50,000 is being offered for information in Guillen’s disappearance.

Garcia’s news conference was tentatively scheduled for 11 a.m. Click2Houston.com plans to offer a livestream of the event.