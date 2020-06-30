Starting Wednesday, you will have to wear a mask in H-E-B even if your county does not require it

HOUSTON – Texas-based retailer H-E-B announced that starting Wednesday, it will implement a mandatory mask policy in all stores, including those where a local ordinance is not in place, according to Lisa Helfman, H-E-B spokesperson.

The company said it’s focused on the health and safety of its partners, customers and its community. The mandatory mask police was implemented to help slow the spread of the COVID-19.

“As an essential service provider during the pandemic, H-E-B is focused on the health and safety of our Partners, customers and continuous service to our communities. Masks are a proven way to slow the spread of COVID-19 and allow businesses to operate safely during the pandemic,” Helfman wrote in a statement. “Over 85% of H-E-B stores are already operating under a mandatory mask ordinance. Effective July 1, H-E-B will implement a mandatory mask policy in all stores, including those where a local ordinance is not in place.”

Until now, the store only required masks in Texas counties and cities where a mask mandate was in place.