Texas hits new daily case high with almost 7,000 coronavirus cases Tuesday; 75K cases reported in last 3 weeks

HOUSTON – There were 6,975 new coronavirus cases reported in Texas as of 5 p.m. Tuesday, which is a new high for cases reported in a single day in the state.

Data from the Texas Department of Health and Human Services shows that between June 8 and June 29, there have been 75,000 new cases reported in the state.

“It took Texas 3 months to reach its first 75K cases,” state health officials tweeted Tuesday. “Since June 1, current #COVID19 hospitalizations have more than tripled from 1,756 to 6,533.”

The data also reveals that of the nearly 160,000 cases of coronavirus reported in Texas so far, about 72,744 cases are considered active.

Harris County continues to report the most coronavirus cases of all Texas counties with 31,422 cases between Houston and Harris County as of 5 p.m. Tuesday.

You can keep track of coronavirus cases in Texas here and in the Houston-area here.

Last week, Gov. Greg Abbott closed bars across the state and reduced restaurant occupancy to 50% in response to the surge in cases. Tuesday, he also banned elective surgeries in more Texas counties to help free up hospital beds and staff for coronavirus patients.

Tuesday afternoon, the Harris County Commissioners Court voted to extend the county’s disaster declaration, which includes a mask mandate, to August 26.