Suspect wanted in connection to Fort Hood criminal investigation kills himself: Killeen PD

Erica Ponder, Digital Content Producer

FORT HOOD, Texas – Police said a person wanted in connection to a Fort Hood criminal case died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound Wednesday morning.

Killeen Police Department, along with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals – Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, assisted investigators with the Fort Hood Criminal Investigation Division in one of their criminal cases.

At around 1:29 a.m., officers said they located the suspect in the 4700 block of East Rancier Avenue. As officers attempted to make contact with the suspect, police said the suspect displayed a weapon and shot himself. The suspect died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, officers said.

This is a developing story.

