5 things for Houstonians to know for Tuesday, June 23

Here are things you need to know for Tuesday, June 23:

1. Gov. Abbott urges voluntary measures to curb coronavirus but says closing Texas is ‘last option’

Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday struck a newly urgent tone about rising coronavirus numbers in Texas but said “closing down Texas again will always be the last option.”

"To state the obvious, COVID-19 is now spreading at an unacceptable rate in Texas and it must be corralled," Abbott said during a news conference at the Texas Capitol in Austin.

However, he stopped short of introducing any new policies or pulling back on the reopening of Texas businesses, instead emphasizing long-established voluntary guidelines encouraging people to stay home if they can, use hand sanitizer, keep six feet of distance with others and, if they cannot, wear a mask.

Read more.

2. ‘Never reported these types of numbers’: Turner reports highest number of COVID-19 cases in Houston

New coronavirus cases in Houston have seen unprecedented highs in the past few days, with Mayor Sylvester Turner announcing Monday that he had more than 1,700 cases to report.

To prevent a big set back, Turner said the best thing people can do is put on a mask and follow in lines with the order.

Read more.

3. Could Harris County go to ‘red alert’ on coronavirus threat scale?

A couple of weeks ago, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo announced a color-coded, four-level scale that is meant to inform the public of the coronavirus threat in the county.

Level 4, which is green, means residents can resume normal activities. Level 1, which is red, means residents should stay home. As of 1:40 p.m. Monday, the county is at Level 2, which is orange, meaning residents should minimize all contacts as there is a significant and uncontrolled level of coronavirus in the county.

Read more.

4. This is what Houston-area counties are saying about enforcing mask orders

Harris County’s mask order is in effect. But what are other Houston-area counties doing?

Some counties are leaving it up to businesses and customers to police themselves while others are planning citizen surveys.

Read more.

5. Fort Bend County is asking for input from residents regarding face mask enforcement

As Harris County’s mask order goes into effect Monday, Fort Bend County is seeking resident input on whether a similar order should be implemented in their county.

Fort Bend County Judge KP George said in a Facebook post-Sunday evening that he would like input from the public about mask-wearing and enforcement, and COVID-19 safety. He also provided a link to a survey for residents.

Read more.

