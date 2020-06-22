Ask 2: What is the money from Harris County toll roads used for?

HOUSTON – At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our new Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

The original question: Where does the money from the toll roads go to?

The answer: The fees collected at Harris County toll roads are used for the operation, maintenance and improvements of existing roads, as well as for funding future expansions, according to the Harris County Toll Road Authority website.

The HCTRA site also said that no tax dollars are used for the operation and maintenance of toll roads.

Toll roads give drivers the option to pay to use alternate routes that can possibly reduce the time spent commuting and alleviate some of the stress caused by being in a traffic jam.

To access the county’s toll roads, drivers can purchase an EzTag sticker, which allows them to go through without stopping, or they can make a quick stop to make a cash payment at toll booths they drive through.

Having an EZTag also gives drivers access to most electronic tolling roads in Texas like Fort Bend County and Montgomery County as long as their account is in good standing. It’s important to note that both of these operate under different agencies.

EZTag also works on toll roads in Kansas and Oklahoma.

