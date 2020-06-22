Fort Bend County is asking for input from residents regarding face mask enforcement

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas – As Harris County’s mask order goes into effect Monday, Fort Bend County is seeking resident input on whether a similar order should be implemented in their county.

Fort Bend County Judge KP George said in a Facebook post Sunday evening that he would like input from the public about mask wearing and enforcement, and COVID-19 safety. He also provided a link to a survey for residents.

“Folks, these are unprecedented times. I know you are unsure about the future and want answers on the measures we all need to take to save lives,” George said on both Twitter and Facebook. “I want to give YOU the opportunity to have input in my decisions to protect our community.”

The survey will ask questions on face coverings in stores and protocols for retail.

You can also ask questions and provide your own feedback on the survey.

The survey has no closing date.

To access the Fort Bend County mask survey, click here. You may need a Google account to access the survey.