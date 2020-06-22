73ºF

Local News

LIVE: Mayor Sylvester Turner to address rise in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations in Houston

Brittany Taylor, Digital News Editor

Tags: Houston, COVID-19, coronavirus

HOUSTON – Mayor Sylvester Turner will address the rise in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations in Houston.

The announcement will begin at 3 p.m. where the mayor will give an update on current cases as well. He will be joined by Dr. David Persse and Houston Fire Chief Sam Pena.

This is a developing story.

Here’s what was said:

  • Turner said wearing masks will help slow the spread and save lives
  • Houston Health Dept. reports 1,789 new cases.
  • Tuner said we are moving in the wrong direction.
  • The numbers are a total from Sunday and Monday.
  • “I never reported these type of numbers,” Turner said. “We are moving very fast and we are moving very fast in the wrong direction.
  • Turner said this is the highest number of cases.
  • Number deaths to 5, bringing total of 196 COVID deaths.
  • 53 of those deaths are associated with nursing homes and three are from Harris County Jail.
  • The numbers positive tests are increasing across the state, hospitalizations increase.
  • Turner said the path we are on is not best for the city or the state
  • He said the best thing people can do is put on a mask and follow in lines with the order.
  • Those who are going to bars and clubs with no masks doesn’t mean you aren’t carrying the virus, mayor says.

