LIVE: Mayor Sylvester Turner to address rise in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations in Houston

HOUSTON – Mayor Sylvester Turner will address the rise in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations in Houston.
The announcement will begin at 3 p.m. where the mayor will give an update on current cases as well. He will be joined by Dr. David Persse and Houston Fire Chief Sam Pena.
Here’s what was said:
- Turner said wearing masks will help slow the spread and save lives
- Houston Health Dept. reports 1,789 new cases.
- Tuner said we are moving in the wrong direction.
- The numbers are a total from Sunday and Monday.
- “I never reported these type of numbers,” Turner said. “We are moving very fast and we are moving very fast in the wrong direction.
- Turner said this is the highest number of cases.
- Number deaths to 5, bringing total of 196 COVID deaths.
- 53 of those deaths are associated with nursing homes and three are from Harris County Jail.
- The numbers positive tests are increasing across the state, hospitalizations increase.
- Turner said the path we are on is not best for the city or the state
- He said the best thing people can do is put on a mask and follow in lines with the order.
- Those who are going to bars and clubs with no masks doesn’t mean you aren’t carrying the virus, mayor says.