5 things for Houstonians to know for Thursday, June 11

Here are things you need to know for Thursday, June 11:

1. Announcement on future of Harris County ‘stay home, work safe’ order expected Thursday

At 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, the extension of the so-called “stay home, work safe” order in Harris County expired, but an announcement on the future of the order is expected Thursday.

A representative of Hidalgo said Wednesday that an announcement about the future of the order will be made “in the next couple of days.” Later in the day, Hidalgo scheduled a 3 p.m. Thursday news conference.

2. Concerns grow after local hospitals see spike in COVID-19 cases

As Texas reopens, the state is seeing a rise in COVID-19 cases as many medical professionals predicted.

The caseload hasn’t begun to seriously strain Houston’s local medical system, but keeping it that way is a delicate balance.

The spike is not a surprise but it is concerning. At the United Memorial Medical Center’s COVID-19 ward, beds are filling up fast.

3. Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo announces official dates for 2021

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic, but that won’t stop the event from carrying on next year.

Rodeo officials announced the new dates for the 2021 Barbecue Contest and the month-long livestock show and rodeo.

4. Millions of PPE ordered for Texas school districts amid COVID-19 pandemic

Millions of pieces of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) has been ordered to help Texas school systems reopen for the 2019-2021 school year.

According to the Texas Education Agency, 50,000,000 disposable masks for students and staff were ordered.

5. Statue of Confederate general at Texas A&M, Confederate monument in Huntsville vandalized

A statue of a Confederate general in College Station and a Confederate monument in Huntsville have been vandalized in the past 24 hours.

According to The Eagle, red spray paint was used to scrawl the word “racist” and the acronyms “BLM” and “ACAB” on the statue of Sul Ross on the campus of Texas A&M University.

More than 50 miles away, in Huntsville, a small group of demonstrators used black spray paint to deface the monument honoring Confederate soldiers on the grounds of the Walker County courthouse, according to The Item.

