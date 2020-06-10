Statue of Confederate general, Confederate monument vandalized

HOUSTON – A statue of a Confederate general in College Station and a Confederate monument in Huntsville have been vandalized in the past 24 hours.

According to The Eagle, red spray paint was used to scrawl the word “racist” and the acronyms “BLM” and “ACAB” on the statue of Sul Ross on the campus of Texas A&M University. A clown wig was also placed atop the statue’s head.

Ross was a Confederate general who went on to serve as the school’s president from 1891 to 1898.

The Ross statue was dedicated in 1918 and is the oldest on campus, The Eagle reported.

More than 50 miles away, in Huntsville, a small group of demonstrators used black spray paint to deface the monument honoring Confederate soldiers on the grounds of the Walker County courthouse, according to The Item. The paint was used to cover a Confederate flag and the words engraved into the stone, The Item reported.

The monument was erected in 1956 by the United Daughters of the Confederacy, according to The Item.

Crews had cleaned up the paint by Wednesday afternoon, a representative of the Walker County Sheriff’s Office said.