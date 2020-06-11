Mattress Mack opens resource center in Fort Bend County to help those searching for employment

HOUSTON – Gallery Furniture’s Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale collaborated with Fort Bend County to open the Work Texas Resource Center inside of the Grand Parkway location to help people who are looking for employment.

The resource center will help to provide job coaching, mental health resources and meal distributions.

“We will be helping people get new resumes, coaching them up for job hiring skills, getting them Linked In profiles,” said Mattress Mack. “We are here with Work Texas to help people get back to work in Texas.”

“We have people struggling, we have people looking for jobs and that’s why we decided to make resources to this area,” said Fort Bend County Judge K.P. George.

Job Support Services are available Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Organizers ask that you reserve a timeslot on the Gallery Furniture website.