Dickinson ISD employee tests positive for COVID-19 following graduation ceremony

DICKINSON, Texas – A Dickinson Independent School District employee, who the district declined to identify by job title on Wednesday, tested positive for COVID-19 after attending a Dickinson High School graduation ceremony last week.

That event, last Thursday, was attended by an estimated 2,000 people at Dickinson High School’s stadium.

“Yesterday morning, as soon as we found out about the employee who tested positive, we put together a message to employees as well as parents and students,” said Tammy Dowdy, director of communications for Dickinson ISD.

Video of the graduation ceremony appears to show most attendees, including the 700 graduates wearing face coverings. Graduates were also limited to two guests. The people in the stands of the stadium were asked to remain distanced from each other, according to the school district.

“We took many precautions to make sure social distancing was in place throughout the stadium,” Dowdy said.

Dickinson High School buildings will remain closed until June 22 for disinfecting, according to Dowdy.

Earlier, Dickinson ISD sent the following written statement regarding the situation:

“A Dickinson High School employee tested positive this week for COVID-19. The employee could have come in contact with graduates and guests at the Dickinson High School graduation ceremony on Thursday, June 4. Dickinson ISD took many health and safety precautions at the ceremony to limit COVID-19 exposure, including social distancing of graduates and guests, a limit of two guest tickets per senior, encouraging guests and graduates to wear face masks, providing hand sanitizer in several areas and regularly disinfecting stadium restrooms. Dickinson High School will be closed through June 19 while the district conducts an extensive cleaning at the campus.”

On Wednesday, The Galveston County Health District said they were aware of the positive COVID-19 test for the Dickinson ISD employee but had no comment.