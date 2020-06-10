Millions of PPE ordered for Texas school districts amid COVID-19 pandemic

Millions of pieces of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) has been ordered to help Texas school systems reopen for the 2019-2021 school year.

According to the Texas Education Agency, 50,000,000 disposable masks for students and staff were ordered.

Other supplies that were ordered included 10,000,000 gloves for staff members, 40,000 thermometers, 500,000 gallons of hand sanitizers, 12,500,000 reusable masks, tentative face shields, and desk dividers.

The PPE is expected to arrive between mid-July and early August. The TEA said districts maintain the discretion and responsibility for distributing the PPE as they see fit.