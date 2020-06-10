Hard Rock Café's downtown Houston location closes

After 20 years in its downtown location, the Hard Rock Café shut its doors late last month.

As part of the closure of the 502 Texas St., location, 39 people lost their jobs, according to the Houston Business Journal.

Shortly after the COVID-19 outbreak, Hard Rock developed the SAFE+SOUND program. It was formed by a team of hospitality experts and sanitation specialists.

Houston’s Hard Rock Café opened for business on Kirby Drive in 1986. The Hard Rock moved to its Bayou Place location in 2000, near the Aquarium.

Other Hard Rock Cafés have shut down across the country including the Phoenix location on February 28 and one in Dallas shuttered in 2019.

The Hard Rock Café houses over 80,000 pieces of memorabilia. Anything from an Aerosmith drum kit to Elvis Presley’s jumpsuit can be found at their restaurants.