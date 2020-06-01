5 things for Houstonians to know about for Monday, June 1

Here are things you need to know for Monday, June 1:

1. UPDATE: 100 to 150 arrests made in Houston protests, a few officers suffer minor injuries, Acevedo says

Hundreds of Houstonians took to the streets to protest police brutality after the death of native-Houstonian George Floyd.

For the most part, the protests were peaceful but there came a point when there was a riot situation during which some buildings were damaged.

2. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott declares state of disaster for all state’s counties following weekend of protests

Governor Greg Abbott declared a State of Disaster for all Texas counties following several protests in cities throughout Texas over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after a white policeman kneeled on his neck for several minutes.

Under this declaration, the Governor has the ability to designate federal agents to serve as Texas Peace Officers.

3. Fort Bend funeral home to handle George Floyd’s services after Turner announces body to return to Houston

George Floyd’s body will return to Houston and a Fort Bend funeral home will be handling services, the owner confirmed to KPRC 2 Saturday night.

Bobby Swearington, owner of Fort Bend Memorial Planning Center said while the funeral arrangements have not yet been solidified, a public visitation will be held for Floyd in Minnesota on Thursday, after which his body will be brought to Houston.

4. Astronauts successfully liftoff in historic SpaceX Demo 2 launch

A rocket ship built by Elon Musk’s SpaceX company thundered away from Earth with two Americans on Saturday, ushering in a new era of commercial space travel and putting NASA back in the business of launching astronauts from U.S. soil for the first time in nearly a decade.

5. Eyes on the tropics as the Gulf may be brewing something later this week

As the 2020 Hurricane season officially kicks off on Monday, the National Hurricane Center is watching an area in the southern Bay of Campeche in the Gulf of Mexico for possible tropical development later this coming week.

3 things to share

WORD OF THE DAY

Eclosion [ih-kloh-zhuh n] (noun) (entomology) 1. the emergence of an adult insect from its pupal case; 2. the hatching of a larva from its egg.

THIS DAY IN HISTORY

June 1, 1980: CNN (Cable News Network), the world’s first 24-hour television news network, makes its debut.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“Challenging the meaning of life is the truest expression of the state of being human.” - Viktor E. Frankl

