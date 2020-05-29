‘Justice 4 George Floyd’ protest will be held at Discovery Green Friday

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

HOUSTON – The Houston Black Lives Matter organization is hosting a “Justice 4 George Floyd” protest Friday.

The protest will be held at 2 p.m. at Discovery Green Park on McKinney and Avenida de Las Americas.

BLM will be joined by three other organizations to demand accountability and justice for Black lives in Houston and around the county.

The organizations said social distancing will be practiced while masks, gloves and water will be distributed to those who plan to attend.

The Facebook post about the event shows more than 1,600 Houstonians are planning to attend the event.