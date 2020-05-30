LIVE BLOG: Watch NASA’s second attempt at historic SpaceX Demo 2 launch

Published: May 30, 2020, 10:45 am Updated: May 30, 2020, 12:11 pm

SpaceX and NASA are gearing up to try to make history by launching two astronauts into Earth’s orbit.

NASA and space fans were disappointed Wednesday when the first attempt was called off due to poor weather conditions. They have waited nearly a decade for this milestone, which will usher in the return of human spaceflight to US soil.

The rescheduled liftoff is slated for Saturday at 3:22 pm ET.

The Demo 2 mission, which will blast off from launchpad 39-A at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, aims to prove that a commercial company can safely deliver people into low-Earth orbit. The goal is for NASA to become a customer rather than the provider of low-Earth orbit projects and allow the space agency to focus on longer-term missions like returning to the moon and landing people on Mars.

Astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley will board the SpaceX Dragon capsule atop the company’s Falcon 9 rocket in order to reach the International Space Station. Follow moment-by-moment pre-coverage of the event below:

12:02 p.m. -- NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine predicts 50/50 chance for liftoff

NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine said there’s a 50/50 chance for liftoff Saturday, depending on weather conditions.

11:51 a.m. -- Behnken and Hurley test communication channels in spacecraft

Astronauts Behnken and Hurley are buckled into Crew Dragon and are testing communication channels to make sure they are working inside the spacecraft.

11:43 -- Behnken and Hurley board Crew Dragon

Astronauts Behnken, the joint operations commander, and Hurley, the spacecraft commander, are the first ones to board the Crew Dragon for Launch America mission.

11:37 a.m. -- Crew ingress begins

The crew is boarding the SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft.

11:35 a.m. -- Astronauts standing next to their ride to space

The astronauts are standing next to the SpaceX Dragon capsule atop the Falcon 9 rocket.

11:29 a.m. -- Crew approaches elevator to top of Falcon 9 rocket

The crew is approaching the elevator that will carry them to the top of the Falcon 9 rocket.

11:21 a.m. -- Astronauts Behnken and Hurley arrive to launchpad

Behnken and Hurley arrive at the historic Launch Complex 39A and are preparing to ascend the launch tower to the Crew Dragon spacecraft.

11:19 a.m. -- Astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley travel to launchpad

Behnken and Hurley are getting closer and closer to Launch America.

11:06 a.m. -- Astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley wave to crowd, get in car to drive to launchpad

Astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley are cheered on by the crowd as they get into the car to drive onto the launchpad.

11:01 a.m. -- Kelly Clarkson sings rendition of Star-Spangled Banner

Grammy Award-winning singer Kelly Clarkson joined Launch America virtually to perform “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

10:27 a.m. -- Watch NASA prelaunch coverage

NASA has started its prelaunch coverage. You can watch it in the video player below.

10:26 a.m. -- First NASA astronauts to fly aboard Crew Dragon don their SpaceX spacesuits

Watch as astronauts to fly aboard Crew Dragon try on their SpaceX spacesuits.