You will be able to stay at the Conroe Margaritaville Resort starting on June 26

The wait is finally over, Margaritaville will welcome its first overnight guests on Friday, June 26.

The Jimmy Buffet-themed resort which originally planned for a July 1 opening is now taking reservations a few days sooner.

Margaritaville Lake Resort at Lake Conroe is located at 600 Margaritaville Parkway in Montgomery.

The new property featuring 335 luxurious guest suites with panoramic lake views will be operated by the global hospitality company Benchmark.

Onsite amenities include an 18-hole championship golf course, St. Somewhere Spa, swim-up bar and a 3-acrea water park complete with a lazy river.

Book your stay online.