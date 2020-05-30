WATCH: Video captures moment police horse tramples woman during Houston rally

One woman was hurt by a police horse when a mounted officer walked toward a crowd of demonstrators Friday during a rally in downtown Houston over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after a white policeman kneeled on his neck for several minutes.

A woman who witnessed the incident, captured the scene on video and shared it on Twitter.

The video shows a police horse trampling a woman carrying a poster as the mounted officer walked toward a crowd of demonstrators . Those who witnessed the incident erupted in shock and a man in the video is heard yelling “Don’t trampler her.” Moments after the incident, demonstrators appear to throw things at a group of mounted police officers. You can view the video below.

The woman in the video told KPRC 2 that she plans to take legal action against the Houston Police Department regarding the incdient.

In a tweet Saturday, HPD said it is reviewing the circumstances surrounding the incident.

We are aware of a video circulating showing one of our mounted patrol horses and a citizen. We are currently reviewing the circumstances behind the incident. #hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) May 30, 2020

The demonstration Friday began around 2 p.m. at Discovery Green and continued as a march to city hall. Later in the evening and groups blocked highway entrances, threw objects at officers, smashed the windows and windshields of a police cruiser and shattered the windows of area businesses.

100 to 150 people were arrested during the rally and a handful of HPD officers sustained minor injuries.

Floyd, 46, a Houston native, grew up in the Third Ward and graduated from Jack Yates High School where he played football.

He died in Minneapolis police custody while being arrested Monday. Video showed an officer kneeling on Floyd’s neck, pinning him to the ground while he pleaded that he couldn’t breathe.

Demonstrations are being held across the country in the wake of his death.

WARNING: The video below shows the Houston incident on Friday. It contains graphic language.