Senior living facilities around the Houston area report clusters of coronavirus cases

MISSOURI CITY, Texas – Several nursing home facilities and senior living centers across the Houston area are reporting a rise in coronavirus cases and unfortunately even casualties. With elderly people being more susceptible to becoming critically ill from coronavirus, this is a concerning phenomenon.

In Missouri City, the Park Manor Quail Valley confirmed two residents and two staff members have tested positive so far.

“We have one patient and one employee who are now receiving treatment at the hospital. One patient was in the hospital and is now receiving treatment at Park Manor Quail Valley. The remaining employee is exhibiting mild symptoms and is self- quarantining at home,” the CEO Derek Prince wrote in a statement to KPRC 2. "Fifteen additional staff members had contact with the COVID positive patients and are quarantined at home, but none of the additional staff members are displaying symptoms."

Prince said the facility had begun measures to mitigate the spread of the virus, including banning visitors and suspending group activities.

Farther to the south, The Resort at Texas City said they have two residents and six employees who’ve also tested positive.

Meanwhile, in The Woodlands, three people have died at the Conservatory at Alden Bridge and at least a dozen others are infected. The facility went into a shelter-in-place earlier this week to help mitigate the spread and protect the residents and staff.

In Brazos County, The Waterford at College Station reported five deaths with six others now confirmed to have coronavirus.

President Donald Trump announced Thursday that his administration and health officials were "further recommending nursing home facilities assign the same staff to care for the same group of residents consistently to minimizing the potential spread of COVID-19.”

During a daily briefing on the latest efforts to fight the disease, Trump also announced new guidelines specifically for nursing facilities, some of which he says will likely remain in place.

”We’re also urging facilities to designate separate areas for healthy and sick residents. This is a practice that we’ll probably be recommending into the future,” Trump said.

See statements from local officials:

Fort Bend County

We are aware of the COVID-19 situation at Park Manor Quail Valley. We are working closely with the staff to implement appropriate infection prevention and control measures to protect the residents and staff. The facility has been very cooperative in following the CDC guidance and is taking the necessary precautions to prevent the spread of infection at the facility.

Galveston County

Galveston County Health District, in partnership with UTMB, today tested roughly 150 residents and employees for COVID-19 at The Resort at Texas City. The testing falls on the heels of 13 residents and employees recently testing positive for the virus. Health district employees handled sample collection and UTMB is currently running those tests.

"We are gravely concerned about the spread of this virus within nursing homes because of the close proximity and vulnerability of the residents," said Galveston County Local Health Authority Dr. Philip Keiser.

The health district became aware of the first positive case at The Resort at Texas City on Saturday.

"Health district officials visited The Resort at Texas City on Saturday and from what we saw, they were following guidelines established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)," Keiser said.

Over the weekend and early this week, an increase in positive COVID-19 cases was reported. The health district felt it prudent to test all residents and employees for the virus. Results are pending. Any positive results will be announced as part of the health district’s daily case update. The health district is exploring guidance to limit the spread of this virus in long-term care facilities.