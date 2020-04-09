Missouri City nursing home confirms 28 positive coronavirus cases

MISSOURI CITY, Texas – In Missouri City, the Park Manor Quail Valley nursing home confirmed Thursday several additional cases of coronavirus.

According to a statement given by CEO Derek Prince, two residents and two staff members tested positive on March 30. When the facility learned of the new cases, they immediately started working on getting everyone at the facility tested. After some difficulty finding tests, they purchased tests, and those results showed that a total of 28 people were positive for COVID-19.

Of those 28, Prince said 16 were residents, and ten of them have been hospitalized. The other six are being treated at the facility, Prince said. The 12 members of the staff who tested positive are quarantined at home and are under the care of their primary care physicians, according to the statement.

In the statement, Prince said:

"We began specific measures to reduce the risk of this virus spreading through the facility on March 9th. Those measures included no visitors, no group activities, no communal dining, as well as increased employee monitoring including a travel ban. Our policies and procedures regarding COVID-19, including infection control, are based on CDC guidelines. We remain committed to keeping our residents safe and protected during this novel virus and have been in contact with Dr. Jacquelyn Johnson-Minter, with Ft. Bend County Health and Human Services, as well as the Texas Department of Aging and Disability Services. We will continue to work with local and state health officials as this situation progresses.”

