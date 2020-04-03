Brazos County assisted living facility reports 4 coronavirus deaths

COLLEGE STATION – Brazos County Health officials confirmed a growing number of coronavirus cases during a news conference Thursday.

There is a total of 68 COVID-19 cases in the county. Ten of those cases are at The Waterford at College Station living facility, where four people have also died.

Brazos County Health said the victims range in age from 80 to 91, with the most recent death occurring at the hospital.

One of those victims was identified as 91-year old, Estela Aguirre.

The assisted living facility said the spread of the coronavirus had forced them to implement strict disinfecting and sanitizing guidelines set by the CDC.

The facility also said they were restricting access to the facility and accessing the health status of employees, visitors, and outside service providers.

The county health department is recommending all residents and staff members be tested. But, testing is still limited.