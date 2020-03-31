Shelter-in-place ordered for The Woodlands retirement community after 12 COVID-19 cases confirmed

THE WOODLANDS, Texas – Montgomery County Judge Mark Keough issued a shelter-in-place order Monday for a senior living facility in The Woodlands after there were 12 coronavirus cases confirmed there.

The order issued just after 6 p.m., goes into effect immediately, but residents have until 6 p.m. Tuesday to leave the facility, Conservatory at Alden Bridge. According to the order, if they leave to stay with family or friends, they must continue to self-quarantine and they will not be permitted to re-enter the property until April 13.

The only exemptions to the order are personnel required to maintain the facility, food services, medical professionals, caregivers and law enforcement.

Diana Thies, a spokeswoman with the Conservatory at Alden Bridge, said the facility has 12 confirmed cases. Thies was not able to confirm whether all the patients were residents.

A woman dropping off food and medication for her 89-year-old father said he hasn’t left his room for 12 days.

“I came up here the other day and he was sitting out on his balcony, and we got to wave to each other,” she said.

According to the woman, her father is healthy. However, she is concerned the isolation is taking a toll on his mental health.

“My sister and I call him and talk to him, but I can tell he’s sad,” she said. “He’s going downhill. He’s not getting exercise, his blood is not flowing. He’s going down.”

On Thursday, the Conservatory at Alden Bridge Facebook page posted that two residents tested positive for the virus. Since then, the number of cases has grown.

Alex Elguezable stopped by Monday to drop off a care package for his friends.

“It concerns them,” Elguezable said. “They’re keeping their distance, staying inside, practicing social distancing.”

Elguezable said his friends are not ill but they told him they have not heard from management in days.

It’s a concern shared by others with loved ones living at the facility.

“I wish they would be a little more open. I have had to call and ask questions and they will answer my questions. It’s just, they don’t seem to be forthcoming with information,” Elguezable said.

Montgomery County Judge Ben Keough’s office did not respond to KPRC 2’s request for comment.