Resident at assisted living facility in Sugar Land tests positive for COVID-19

SUGAR LAND, Texas – The spread of coronavirus has hit some senior living facilities particularly hard. The Landon Ridge Senior Living Facility managed to keep the virus at bay, posting on Facebook they had no known infections.

However, Thursday night their fortune changed. Staff members reported a resident tested positive and alerted family members of residents.

KPRC 2 spoke with the daughter of a resident who wants to remain anonymous and said Wednesday night she received a notice that said someone tested positive for COVID-19.

“As of right now, he’s okay, he doesn’t really understand what’s going on because he has Alzheimer’s,” said the woman who wants to be anonymous.

She said it’s been a difficult time and the facility has been on lockdown since mid-March, so she can’t see him.

“I am extremely worried because, I am wondering, regarding this resident that’s infected, who else has they come into contact with,” said the woman.

Landon Ridge officials said the infected resident is in quarantine and receiving care outside the community and they’re working with the local health authorities. Meanwhile, a daughter continues to suffer, worried about her father.

“We just want him to know that we love him and we just can’t wait to be able to be with him,” said the woman.

At this time, Landon Ridge has no plans to test any other patients or healthcare workers.

Landon Ridge officials provided the below statement:

When did this resident test for the virus?

This resident was already receiving care at a hospital and tested positive while they were there and they currently remain at a hospital.

Do we plan on testing others?

At this time, none of our residents or associates are exhibiting symptoms. The resident that tested positive is not currently in the community. If any of our residents or associates would like to be tested for COVID-19, they are welcome to reach out to their primary care physician to request a test but we will not be testing everyone at the community.

Has the resident travelled abroad?

This resident has not travelled abroad.

Do they have underlying medical conditions?

We cannot answer this out of respect to the resident’s medical privacy.

What measures is the community taking to stop the spread of the virus?

Again, we’d like to reiterate that the resident that has tested positive is not currently at the community and is receiving care away from all of our residents and associates. We are following the guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and taking additional precautions to ensure the health and safety of our associates and residents. Additionally, we are continuing to monitor everyone for an elevated temperature, cough and/or shortness of breath. As of the time of this statement, we are not aware of any additional residents or associates that have a possible or positive case of COVID-19. To be extra cautious, all residents are staying in their apartments for care, service and meals. We are requiring that all associates must always wear face masks when in the community. We will continue to prohibit families, volunteers and non-essential providers from visiting as put into effect on Friday, March 13, 2020. We will continue to post updates as they arise via social media and internal communications with our associates, residents and family members. Our thoughts and prayers are with the resident and their family for a full and speedy recovery.