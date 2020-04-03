83 residents, employees of The Resort at Texas City senior living facility test positive for coronavirus

HOUSTON – Galveston County health officials announced that there are 83 residents and employees of a Texas City senior living facility who have tested positive for coronavirus Friday, which is up from 13 reported Thursday at the same facility.

Health officials tested 146 residents and employees for COVID-19 at The Resort at Texas City after 13 residents and employees previously tested positive for the virus. Some results are still pending, officials say.

“Galveston County Local Health Authority Dr. Phillip Keiser is in the process of issuing a Public Health Order enforcing restrictions on Galveston County long-term care facilities in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic,” officials wrote.

Galveston County officials will hold a 5 p.m. press conference to give an update on the situation.

KPRC 2 will live stream the press conference. Please check back for updates.