Polar Express, Galaxy Lights, Nutcracker Market and more: 12 ways to have a wonderful Houston weekend

Many events this weekend have a distinct holiday flavor. Among this weekend’s events are holiday markets, light shows, and ice skating spectaculars

Houston-area happenings 🏙️

Disney On Ice: Find Your Hero (Feld Entertainment)

Nov. 9-12 — Disney On Ice presents “Find Your Hero,” NRG Stadium: “Discover the hero inside us all at Disney On Ice. Step inside the story of ‘Encanto’ with Mirabel and her family and learn that everyone has a special gift. Sail away with Moana and Maui on their journey across the ocean. Join Elsa on her quest to protect Arendelle. Be inspired as you swim under the sea with Ariel, explore with Belle, and sing-along with Rapunzel. Experience world-class ice skating, iconic music, and stunning costumes that will make Disney On Ice presents ‘Find Your Hero’ an experience the whole family will treasure forever.”

Nov. 10 — Houston Diwali, RISE Rooftop Music Hall: “The Festival of Lights is a state of mind - evoking prayers, festivities, and the buzz of the marketplace. HOUSTON DIWALI is an outdoor street FESTIVAL brimming with Fashion / Jewelry / Décor Stalls and Street Food Vendors. Apsaras (Heavenly Nymphs) greeting with Tilak, Rangoli (Indian Art) Mehendi (Henna Tattoos), Face Painting, Photo Booths, Parade of Rikshaws, and Maha Arti (candlelit mass prayers). Massive stage entertainment features a cultural explosion of Bollywood, Folk and Semi-Classical Dances, Comedy by the Crazy Masala Crew, and Live Concert by Bollywood Sensation SHAAN with a soul illuminating fireworks finale!”

Nov. 11 — Steampunk Spectacular, Miller Outdoor Theatre: " You’ll be amazed by the Roly Poly dancer, the stilt-walking juggler, roaming dancers and live music. Experience the unique sounds of a busking band that uses unconventional instruments to produce beats. And don’t miss the opportunity to dress up and take stunning photos against our steampunk-style backdrop.”

Nov. 12 — Ali Wong Live, Smart Financial Centre Sugar Land: “Ali Wong is a comedian, writer, actress, and director known for her comedy specials ‘Baby Cobra,’ ‘Hard Knock Wife,’ and Emmy-nominated ‘Don Wong.’”

Houston-area holiday happenings 🎄

Scenes from Polar Express 2022 in Galveston, Texas. (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Nov. 10-Dec. 31 — Texas Winter Lights, Marriott Marquis Houston: From Nov. 10 to Dec. 31, the Altitude Rooftop and pool at Marriott Marquis Houston will transform into an interactive light experience with thousands of twinkling lights and winter-themed activations.

Nov. 10 — Frostival, Discovery Green: The famed ice skating rink in downtown Houston will open on Nov. 10, with an evening of winter revelry dubbed Frostival. At the festival, attendees can twirl around the rink, make snow angels, snap pictures with Pancho Claus and Black Santa, and more.

Nov. 10-Dec. 23 — Polar Express, Galveston Railroad Museum: Through the end of December, railway enthusiasts can indulge in some yuletide train fun at the Galveston Railroad Museum’s annual Polar Express holiday event. First, swing by the museums at gander at dozens of trains decked out in holiday decorations and lights then hop aboard the event’s titular Polar Express for a 1-hour trip to meet Santa.

Nov. 11-Jan. 7 — Galaxy Lights, Space Center Houston: Galaxy Lights consists of several indoor and outdoor light displays composed of hundreds of thousands of lights. Some of the displays include a high-tech kinetic light show featuring hundreds of suspended LED orbs that move in move in choreographed sequences to holiday music, as well as an LED light tunnel, a simulated indoor meteor shower, a massive model of the solar system, and a 40-ft tall,100-ft long shooting star made from LED lights.

Nov. 11 — The Galleria’s 34th Annual Tree Lighting and Ice Spectacular: “A time-honored holiday tradition, the 45-minute tree-lighting show at the iconic ice rink will feature a performance by ‘The Voice’ Season 21 contestant Jershika Maple. To conclude the event, the towering 55-foot Christmas tree will be lit up with 450,000 twinkling lights and 5,000 ornaments.”

Houston-area holiday markets 🛍️

Nutcracker Market 2022 (Briana Zamora-Nipper, KPRC 2)

Nov. 9-11 — Velvet Stocking Christmas Bazaar, Webster Civic Center: “The Velvet Stocking is one of the longest running Christmas bazaars in the Houston Bay Area. It is an all handmade show.”

Nov. 9-12 — Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market, NRG Center: “The iconic and beloved four-day event will host hundreds of merchants from across the country, showcasing a curated collection of unique holiday items, gourmet food, apparel, jewelry, accessories, home décor, gifts, toys, and much more.”

Nov. 11-12 — Market For Makers, Silver Street Studios: “Located at Silver Street Studios, come shop 120+ makers, check out our DIY station, take photos at our photo walls, enjoy a drink at the bar, eat at the food trucks and fill your free tote with goods from small businesses! Tickets include free parking, and friendly pets are welcome!”

💌 Like what you see?

