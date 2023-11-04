Jingle Bells! The Galleria to hold Ice Spectacular and Tree Lighting on Nov. 11

HOUSTON – Go see the tree lighting at The Galleria on Nov. 11.

The 34th annual Ice Spectacular and Tree Lightning is happening at 5085 Westheimer from 12-6:45 p.m. at the ice rink, according to a news release from a spokesperson for The Galleria.

There will be a 45-minute tree-lighting show, and “The Voice” Season 21 contestant Jershika Maple will perform during the free event. She is a singer-songwriter.

Crews will light up the 55-foot Christmas tree with 450,000 twinkling lights and 5,000 ornaments. It’s sure to put you in the holiday spirit.

There will also be activities for children, live entertainment, and other events at the stores starting at 12 p.m.

At 6 p.m. there will be ice skating performances and a countdown before the tree is lit as well as fireworks.