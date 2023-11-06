Out of this world: Galaxy Lights bringing lavish light displays to Space Center Houston

The season of lights, holiday shopping and caroling is fast upon us and one of the city’s most lavish light displays, Galaxy Lights, is returning to Space Center Houston with mesmerizing celestial displays.

The holiday exhibit will open to the public on Nov. 11 and operate daily through Jan. 7.

Hours

The display is open to the public 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. daily, Nov. 1 through Jan. 7 and is closed Nov. 13-16, Nov. 23, Dec. 7 and Dec. 24 and 25.

Admission

Admission is $19.95 to $27.95. All tickets include admission to Space Center Houston. Guests can purchase tickets online at spacecenter.org or in person at the ticket counter. Space Center Houston asks guests to allocate 90 minutes for their visit.

Events

Space Center Houston will host several events revolving around its Galaxy Lights display, including a member preview night (Nov. 10) and Galaxy Lights Overnight (Dec. 9, Jan. 13-14).

Space Center Houston is located at 1601 NASA Pkwy. in Houston. For additional information, visit spacecenter.org.

