‘DRAINED’: A timeline of KPRC 2 action for you with Houston-area water bills

HOUSTON – Take a look back via our timeline below at the comprehensive KPRC 2 Investigates yearslong Houston probe into high bills, meter issues, dirty water and lack of city response.

Oct. 31, 2023: Houston leaders promise change, accountability after DRAINED customers takeover council meeting - KPRC 2 Investigates demands answers for YOUR water bill issues

Oct. 5, 2023: Drained: Houstonians step up to help Navy Veteran drained by $5000 water bill - As KPRC 2 Investigates dozens of water billing errors and irregularities leaving you drained, one customer caught the attention of many of you. Where the city of Houston failed 92-year-old Navy veteran Jessie Lara, the people of Houston have stepped up to help. Over the last five months, more than 200 volunteers and donors have renovated and repaired Lara’s 100 year-old home to help him live in comfort and dignity.

Sept. 23, 2023: ‘DRAINED’ Investigation: How you can get help paying a very large water bill - Getting a large, unexpected bill can be very stressful, especially if you don’t know why you’re being charged. This is part of why our KPRC 2 Investigates team keeps working to get answers about your water bill issues. Each time we introduce you to someone dealing with water bill struggles we hear from more of you. Investigator Amy Davis answers some of your questions.

Sept. 7, 2023: City fixes faulty water meter - still insists customer pay huge water bill - A Houston water customer called KPRC 2 Investigates when she said the city stuck her with a $2,400 water bill caused by its faulty equipment. It’s a six-month ordeal that mentally ‘DRAINED’ this Kingwood homeowner. Investigator Amy Davis is getting answers and explains what you can do if something similar happens to you.

Aug. 10, 2023: City admits water bill mistake, then ghosts customer for months - KPRC 2 ‘DRAINED’ Investigation into city of Houston water bill issues.

June 19, 2023: Volunteer team repairing Korean War Veteran’s home needs your help - What started as an investigation into a $4,000+ water bill draining an elderly Navy veteran has turned into a touching story of Houstonians stepping up to help the hero make his aging house a home again.

May 31, 2023: Go Fund Me created for elderly Houston Navy vet featured on ‘DRAINED’ series for huge water bill - Houston veteran Michael Main set up this Go Fund Me account to help Lara. Main stopped by Lara’s house to give him a check for more than $2,200.

March 15, 2023: Amid ongoing Houston water bill woes, Houston Public Works announces events to ‘help community save money - Houston Public Works said Tuesday that it is hosting several events in March to highlight ways to save water and save money on your water bill, including events to learn how to fix common water leaks at home.

Nov. 18, 2022: ‘DRAINED’ water bill investigative series, The Evidence Room, Spencer solves it Christmas call out - Investigator Amy Davis led the charge to get answers about to your water bill issues. We covered everything from huge water bills, brown water, how to fight your bill, rate increases and more.

Nov. 16, 2022: KPRC 2 Investigates murky, brown drinking water in one community - Drained. That’s how Houston water customers said they feel after trying to get help from the city of Houston. They want explanations about inaccurate meter reads, huge water bills, and now dirty, murky water. KPRC 2 Investigates continues this search for answers with homeowners who say the city of Houston is failing their families.

Nov. 15, 2022: Who is paying the highest water bills in the City of Houston? - You might be surprised to see how much your neighbors are paying for water bills. We are looking into which homeowners in Houston use the most water and how much they’re paying each month.

Nov. 14, 2022: DRAINED: KPRC 2 Investigates excessive water bills and the struggle to get answers - Unable to pay huge bill, Acres Homes senior lived without water for 4 years.

Nov. 14, 2022: DRAINED: KPRC 2 Investigates demands answers for you - about water bill issues in Houston - MAIN PAGE for our months-long investigation into high bills, meter issues, dirty water and lack of city response