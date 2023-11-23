‘God stepped in’: 92-year-old veteran from DRAINED series receives home makeover from community

Houstonians team up to help war veteran Jessie Lara. What started as a 'DRAINED' Investigation into a high water bill turned into a community volunteering for months to rebuild Lara's home.

Houston, you delivered!

So many of you stepped up in a big way for a 92-year-old Navy veteran we introduced you to earlier this year. What started as an interview about a big water bill, turned into a huge months-long community effort. Now, the big reveal as Jessie Lara is finally ready to move into his new home.

Houstonians team up to help war veteran Jessie Lara. What started as a 'DRAINED' Investigation into a high water bill turned into a community volunteering for months to rebuild Lara's home.

Jessie Lara’s niece contacted KPRC 2 Investigates when she couldn’t get help from the City of Houston with her uncle’s huge water bill.

They didn’t know what was causing his usage to spike, resulting in bills of $400 and $500 every month. When investigator Amy Davis looked into it, she discovered Lara had a leak in his underground water pipes.

Jeremy Cover of Cover HVAC donated a new HVAC system and installed all new ductwork in Navy veteran Jessie Lara's home.

Once our story about the water bill aired, people started reaching out wanting to help Lara.

Boots for Troops, a local charity, dropped by Lara’s home to check in on how they can help. It was the heat of summer and they noticed his home was hot. Lara needed some electrical work done before he could get a new air conditioner. To keep him cool in the meantime, volunteers went to Home Depot and got a portable air conditioner donated to help him stay cool.

Boots for Troops volunteers deliver a portable AC to Navy veteran Jessie Lara.

The Restoration Team repaired rotten wood flooring in the veteran’s home, building him a ramp to make it easier to get in and out of his home with his walker, and doing some other improvements. As more people stepped up to help, crews from The Restoration Team managed the entire renovation project.

[This group is run by volunteers and uses donated materials to help those in need. You can help by donating to TRT here.]

Houstonians team up to help war veteran Jessie Lara. What started as a 'DRAINED' Investigation into a high water bill turned into a community volunteering for months to rebuild Lara's home.

Community volunteers step up to help Korean War Veteran repair his home.

24/7 Plumbing Company out of Katy stepped up to re-pipe Lara’s entire house.

Comcast gave Lara credits on his cable bill and donated a big-screen TV for his home.

Harris County Veteran Services paid Lara’s remaining water and gas bills.

Cover HVAC donated the HVAC unit and installed the unit.

Houston veteran Michael Main set up this GoFundMe account to help Lara. Main stopped by Lara’s house to give him a check for more than $2,200+.

Houston veteran Michael Main delivered a check to Navy veteran Jessie Lara, donations from the GoFundMe account he set up to help.

Volunteers with The Restoration Team working on Navy veteran Jessie Lara's home

Amy gives Lara a special shadow box a volunteer made for him. It shows war memorability from Jessie's time in the military.

Houstonians team up to help war veteran Jessie Lara. What started as a 'DRAINED' Investigation into a high water bill turned into a community volunteering for months to rebuild Lara's home.

Complete list of organizations, groups, and volunteers who helped rebuild Jessie Lara’s home

The work on Lara’s home was so extensive, that people kept calling and messaging that they wanted to be part of the effort to help him out. Below is a list of people who joined together to help.

The Restoration Team - managed the entire restoration project. You can donate to The Restoration Team here.

24/7 Plumbing Company - re-piped Jessie’s entire home, hooked up the new water heater, dug up the yard to find and fix problem.

Retrofoam - insulated the walls

Cover HVAC - donated HVAC unit and installed the unit

Boots for Troops - helped connect Jessie with other helpful organizations

John Moore Plumbing - came back to check the leak issue

Comcast - donated a television, helped with Comcast bill

Harris County Veteran Services - helped connect Jessie with veteran services

Grass Knuckles Lawn Care, Conroe - cleaned the entire yard including the overgrown fence line area.

Michael Main (set up GoFundMe)

The Home Depot - donated portable A/C.

Gotcha Covered – Northwest Houston - donated blinds for windows

Blevins Electric, LLC - rewired the entire home

Upton Electrical Contracting LLC (uptonec.com) - donated all electrical wiring supplies and paid for permitting.

Electrician Jason Aguilar and his son donated their time and spent two weeks rewiring the entire home.

Sherwin-Williams Paint Store - Humble, TX #707319 - donated paint for the home

Texas State Militia - Houston Militia

Help available for Houston Veterans

When visiting with veteran Jessie Lara to talk about a water leak and bill issue, we learned he was not utilizing any veteran benefits that could help him with several issues he was having. That’s when we realized, that a lot of you may have help available to you that you do not know about.

From rent relief to medical care needs there are resources available for Veterans in our community.

